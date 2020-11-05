Wisconsin officials reports nearly 6K more COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting nearly 6,000 more COVID-19 cases in the state. The Department of Health Services reported an additional 5,922 confirmed cases Thursday, just 17 cases shy of the daily record of 5,935 cases set Wednesday. The department reported the disease was a factor in another 38 deaths. The state has now seen 249,924 cases and 2,194 deaths since the pandemic began in March. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that as of Wednesday that 1,747 people were hospitalized with the disease, including 360 in intensive care.