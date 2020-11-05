Virgin Galactic plans 1st New Mexico space launch this month

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Virgin Galactic is planning to launch its first manned test flight into space from New Mexico this month. The plans were announced Thursday for the spaceflight to be held between Nov. 19 and 23. The company’s spacecraft has conducted two previous test flights from Mojave, California, before moving to its facilities at Spaceport America in New Mexico. That will be Virgin Galactic’s base for launching passengers on brief trips high above the Earth, starting with billionaire founder Richard Branson next year. The date for that event was not specified. The company also reported progress in construction of its second spacecraft.