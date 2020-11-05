US Rep. Underwood and GOP Oberweis race too early to call

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ U.S. House race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood and Republican Jim Oberweis is too early to call Thursday because the vote difference between the candidates is narrow and there are still uncounted absentee votes. Underwood seeks a second term in the longtime GOP district outside Chicago. She flipped the district in 2018. Oberweis leads by fewer than 800 votes. Oberweis issued a statement saying there are a “handful of outstanding ballots” and it appeared that he had won. Underwood says her campaign is waiting for a full count.