Undermanned 49ers overwhelmed by Packers in 34-17 loss

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle went down with significant injuries early in the week, the already-depleted San Francisco 49ers knew they were in for a tough task on a short week. The problems only got bigger when a positive coronavirus test for receiver Kendrick Bourne sidelined three more key players. The end result, a 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers, was hardly surprising even if it was still disappointing.