Titans, Bears eager to snap 2-game skids after strong starts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are not happy. Their sizzling start while winning the first five games of the season is a distant memory with the fresh pain of back-to-back losses for the first time since December. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill says everyone’s frustrated at not playing up to their standards. The Chicago Bears also have lost two straight and now are dealing with a another player testing positive for COVID-19 and that forced them to close Halas Hall on Thursday. The Titans went through this already with two games rescheduled. Coach Mike Vrabel says they’ll keep preparing to play Sunday until told otherwise.