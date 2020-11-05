Sunshine & warm temperatures show no sign of slowing down in Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An impressive streak of 70s continues through the rest of the week. Alongside warmer temperatures, sunny skies show no sign of letting up.

Sunny skies on repeat:

Midweek provided abundant sunshine, but clouds did roll in late in the day. In fact, cirrus uncinus (pronounced "un-sinus") moved in later in the afternoon, filtering sunshine somewhat. These clouds are occasionally referred to as "mare's tails" because they tend to look like the tail of a mare.

Cirrus uncinus, or "mare's tails", tend to form ahead of rain chances. This picture was taken by yours truly Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds early Thursday gradually taper through the morning hours, with full sunshine returning by the afternoon. The stretch of sunshine shows no sign of slowing down, as it's forecast to persist through the upcoming weekend.

Thursday's forecast is a near repeat of Wednesday's sunny and warm conditions.

Could a record be set?:

Looking back through the history books, November typically sees one 70°+ high on average. This week, we've managed to make it into the 70s twice and have several more days of 70°+ weather in the forecast. Since record-keeping began, there have only been three instances where highs climbed into the 70s in November four consecutive days.

If forecast high temperatures verify through the end of the week, we could tie or break that record with a five-day streak. Seventies are likely to linger through the weekend and even into early next week before changes move into the Stateline.

Rainy & cool:

Rain chances move back into the Stateline by Tuesday.

Next week brings a return to more typical fall-like weather. Highs by Veterans Day on Wednesday drop back into the upper 40s. The cooler pattern comes alongside rain on Tuesday, with even a potential for a few rumbles of thunder. As much as 1/2" of rain could fall between late Monday through early Wednesday.