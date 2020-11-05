State: COVID-19 has killed more than 10,000 Illinoisans

CHICAGO (AP) — State health officials say COVID-19 has killed more than 10,000 people in Illinois. That includes 97 additional deaths announced Thursday by the state’s Department of Public Health. The department also announced 9,935 new confirmed cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has reported 447,491 cases. In the past 24 hours, more than 86,000 tests have been reported and Illinois’ seven-day positivity rate for tests is 9.1%. Nearly 4,000 people are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 with 343 on ventilators.