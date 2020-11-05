Some local schools will shift to remote learning for the holiday season

OREGON (WREX) — The combination of high positivity rates and the upcoming holiday season has health departments worried.

Ogle County Public Health Administrator Kyle Auman says it could easily overwhelm the health systems.

"We're probably going to be seeing over 100 cases per day," Auman said. "At some point, it's going to completely overwhelm our public health system and our ability to contract trace effectively."

Auman is particularly concerned about students and their families traveling during the holidays and getting exposed to the virus. To combat this possibility, Auman and the health department sent a recommendation to all the schools in the county advising them to shift to remote learning from Thanksgiving until the new year.

"There's a lot of potential increase for exposure," Auman said. "Knowing that, we're trying to be proactive and get out in front of this."

However, schools don't have to follow this guidance. 13 WREX reached out to Polo and Oregon school districts. Polo has the matter on an upcoming board meeting and Oregon declined to comment.

Ogle County isn't alone in this philosophy. The Diocese of Rockford will have their schools go remote for two weeks after Christmas break. This means students will stay remote between January 4 and 19, with the possibility of having that extended if COVID cases continue to rise.

Rockford Diocese Superintendent Michael Kagan says the change will give families a chance to travel while making sure no exposures make it back to the classroom.

"It would give the school time to be deep cleaned," Kagan said. "It gives time over the holidays for people to interact, for teachers to interact with their families, for families to do the inevitable visiting that they're going to do."

Freeport School District is also remote due to a spike in COVID cases, and Belvidere School District is learning remotely due to a now 20% positivity rate in the county.