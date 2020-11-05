Sen. Dan McConchie elected as leader-elect by the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois State Senate Republican Caucus has elected a new leader.



The Senate Republican Caucus chose Senator Dan McConchie, of the 26th District, as its new leader. The Senate Republican Caucus made the announcement on Thursday.

“I want to thank my colleagues for choosing me for this important role. There are exciting days ahead. Illinois voters sent a powerful message this week by overwhelmingly rejecting the constitutional tax hike amendment and sending the message that they do not trust state government with broader taxing powers," Sen. McConchie said.

The senator says the caucus will embrace fundamentally new direction for the state.

"We need balanced budgets, smaller and smarter government, lower taxes, economic reforms, and a world-class education system that prepares our next generation to stay and succeed here, not flee to another state," Sen. McConchie said. "We will work every day to rebuild voters’ trust, weed out corruption, grow our caucus, reform our spending and revive what makes Illinois such a great state."

In his first act as Leader-Elect, Senator McConchie chose Senator Sue Rezin, of the 38th District, as his Deputy Leader.

The Senate Republican Caucus re-elected Scott Kaiser as the Assistant Secretary of the Senate and Dirk Eilers as the Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms.