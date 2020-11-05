RPS 205 delays start of basketball season for NIC-10 conference

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Basketball for some schools in the Stateline won't be starting on time.



Rockford Public Schools 205 announced the NIC-10 conference has delayed the start of the basketball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a statement, Mat Parker, the RPS 205 Director of Athletics, says they're following guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois State Board of Education, Governor JB Pritzker's office and the Winnebago County Health Department.



Here's part of the statement Parker released:

"This is a difficult position for us. Our administration wants very much for basketball season to continue – I’m sure just like our student athletes, families, coaches and fans. Our students’ health and safety continues to be our No. 1 priority, and we have to ultimately do what’s best for our students and delay the boys and girls basketball seasons based on the health guidance from the aforementioned state and local agencies."

Parker says the NIC-10 conference will release a joint statement soon that will announce the agreement to delay the basketball season. Parker did say the conference is moving forward with the approved IHSA winter sports and activities: boys and girls bowling, cheerleading, chess, dance, debate, scholastic bowl and boys swimming/diving.

The announcement comes after the IHSA announced plans to defy the governor's orders in regards to high school basketball.