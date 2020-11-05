RB Aaron Jones active for Packers vs 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Running back Aaron Jones is active for the Green Bay Packers against the San Francisco 49ers after missing the previous two games with a calf injury. Jones will dress for the game but it’s not immediately clear how much action he will get. The Packers will be without left tackle David Bakhtiari for a third straight game and cornerback Kevin King for a fourth straight. Receiver Richie James Jr. and safety Jaquiski Tartt are active for the 49ers after being listed as questionable with injuries.