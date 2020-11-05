Puerto Rico legislator accused in federal corruption case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Puerto Rico legislator reelected two days ago has been arrested on federal corruption charges including bribery and wire fraud.Néstor Alonso Vega is accused of more than doubling the biweekly salary of one unidentified employee and then demanding half of it in return in a scheme that began in 2018. U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said Thursday that Vega received the money via direct deposit into his bank and a Home Depot account.Vega has pleaded not guilty. He is the third legislator facing such charges since August.