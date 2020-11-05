Pritzker: More COVID-19 restrictions ‘under consideration’

CHICAGO (WREX) — COVID-19 continues to rise in Illinois and now, Gov. Pritzker is warning against more restrictions.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 9,935 new cases of the virus on Thursday, the same day the state surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths.



The state is also seeing a rise in hospitalizations related to the virus.

The governor said hospitalizations are up 120% since the beginning of October, when the state averaged just over 1,500 people in the hospital fighting COVID-19. The governor also said the state averaged 360 COVID-19 patients in the ICU in October. Now, the state is averaging 724 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Also since the start of October, the number of people fighting COVID-19 on a ventilator climbed from 140 to more than 300.



All 11 regions are now under some form of COVID-19 restrictions due to a rise in positivity rates for the virus as well as hospitalizations. Gov. Pritzker called out local governments for not enforcing the restrictions at a press conference on Thursday.

At the same press conference, Gov. Pritzker said if the numbers don't start turning around, more restrictions could be put into place.

"If the numbers keep going in the wrong direction, we will need to impose further mitigations. I think we all remember what Phase 3 looked like or Phase 2 looked like. Those are all things that are under consideration," said Gov. Pritzker. "All of the things we looked at and did over the last 6 months are things that are under consideration for what those new mitigations might look like."

When asked about what specific mitigations are under consideration, the governor said any of the mitigations in previous phases of the Restore Illinois plan or the resurgence mitigation list are possible.



As to when we could potentially see more mitigations, the governor addressed that, too, saying it takes two-three weeks to see if there's a bend in the curve after mitigations. Currently, the state is not seeing that bend.

"We're looking for the curve to bend. Right now it's in a linear fashion heading up," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor said after the stay-at-home order was issued earlier this year, it took roughly 6 weeks to see a peak and then come down.

Gov. Pritzker did say the state is not considering another stay-at-home order as of now.