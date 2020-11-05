Pritzker calls out local governments for not enforcing COVID-19 restrictions

CHICAGO (WREX) — As COVID-19 continues to surge across Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker is calling out local governments for not enforcing restrictions.



On Thursday, Illinois surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began and Governor Pritzker says the numbers are not going in the right direction.



The governor says hospitalizations are up 120% since the beginning of October, when the state averaged just over 1,500 people in the hospital fighting COVID-19. The governor also said the state averaged 360 COVID-19 patients in the ICU in October. Now, the state is averaging 724 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.



Also since the start of October, the number of people fighting COVID-19 on a ventilator climbed from 140 to more than 300.



The governor says its up to residents to get change the trend.

"We are going to experience a surge in hospitalizations much higher than where we are now. And in some areas of our state, that will mean you run out of hospital beds and nurses and doctors who can treat you," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor also called on local governments to take responsibility.

"If local leaders don't step up, if high-risk industries don't act accordingly... if people don't wear a mask, we're heading down a very dark path toward where we were last spring," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor addressed businesses defying the state's guidelines of remaining open. Gov. Pritzker says if local agencies issued a citation, it would make a difference.

"Believe me, when one of them get a citation, all of them hear about it...they know that if there was enforcement and actual consequences," said Gov. Pritzker.

Gov. Pritzker also said when local agencies don't enforce the restrictions, "people die."