Police in western Illinois fatally shoot man who pulled gun

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (AP) — Police in western Illinois shot and killed a 26-year-old man who they said pulled a gun on them. Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines says the man was pronounced dead at at Graham Hospital in Canton. His name hasn’t been released. Illinois State Police say the shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lewistown. The Journal Star reports a Fulton County sheriff’s deputy and a Lewistown police officer approached the man, who was wanted on a warrant. The sheriff’s office says the man brandished a weapon and pointed it at the officers, who fired their guns.