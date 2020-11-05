 Skip to Content

Packers pound 49ers on Thursday Night Football

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WREX) — In a short week with both teams dealing with COVID-19 issues, the Green Bay Packers knocked off a banged-up San Francisco 49ers team, 34-17. Aaron Rodgers led the way, completing 25-31 passes for 305 yards and 4 touchdowns. Davante Adams hauled in 10 catches for 173 yards, including the first score of the game on Green Bay's opening drive.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught two passes in the game, both for touchdowns, including a 52-yarder that made it 21-3 late in the first half. A couple of Packers running backs had to sit out due to COVID-19 protocols, but Aaron Jones played, gaining 58 yards on the ground. He was a game-time decision with a nagging calf injury.

Rockford native Dean Lowry registered two tackles in the game for Green Bay, who improved to 6-2 at the midway point of the season.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

