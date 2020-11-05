Packers pound 49ers on Thursday Night Football

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WREX) — In a short week with both teams dealing with COVID-19 issues, the Green Bay Packers knocked off a banged-up San Francisco 49ers team, 34-17. Aaron Rodgers led the way, completing 25-31 passes for 305 yards and 4 touchdowns. Davante Adams hauled in 10 catches for 173 yards, including the first score of the game on Green Bay's opening drive.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught two passes in the game, both for touchdowns, including a 52-yarder that made it 21-3 late in the first half. A couple of Packers running backs had to sit out due to COVID-19 protocols, but Aaron Jones played, gaining 58 yards on the ground. He was a game-time decision with a nagging calf injury.

Rockford native Dean Lowry registered two tackles in the game for Green Bay, who improved to 6-2 at the midway point of the season.