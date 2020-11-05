Ogle County will postpone election results until a later date

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — Ogle County election officials announce the re-tabulation for the 90th District representative race will be postponed until a later date.



Ogle County Clerk Laura Cook made the announcement Thursday morning after consulting with the State Board of Elections and the Ogle County State’s Attorney.



On Tuesday, it was announced an electronic vote tabulators didn't read the oval marks correctly in that race. A re-tabulation is now required by law and "in the interest of ensuring the accuracy, integrity and transparency of the results of this district," said Cook.



The re-tabulation was scheduled to start Thursday, November 5. Cook did not say when the re-tabulation will occur.

