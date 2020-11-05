Ogle County to test re-programmed tabulation equipment in public

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — An update to a race that hasn't been called because of a technical issue. Officials in Ogle County announce Thursday that you are invited to watch as they go through the process to fix it.

This is for the race for state representative for the 90th District between Republican incumbent Tom Demmer and Democrat Seth Wiggins. Earlier on Thursday, the Ogle County Clerk & Recorder Laura Cook announced that it would postpone the results of the race to a later date after her office found electronic vote tabulators did not read the oval marks correctly. Now, the clerk will test the re-programmed equipment next week, and you are invited to watch.

The test will happen on Monday at 2 p.m. at the courthouse in Oregon. The retabulation process will then begin on Tuedsay at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend both events. Space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

If you want to attend one of the events, email the county clerk at countyclerk@oglecounty.org by 11 a.m. on Monday.