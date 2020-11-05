NIC-10 delays start of basketball season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After listening to the back and forth between the Governor's office and the IHSA last week, the NIC-10 decided to err on the side of caution and delay the start of basketball season, which was slated to begin with practices November 16.

"It's a little frustrating because it's kind of hard, that natural psyche of not knowing what to expect or when to expect it," East head boys basketball coach Roy Sackmaster said.

There is no tentative start date in place, leaving uncertainty for everybody involved. The players are taking it in stride, as they continue to try to keep their games sharp.

"It's been tough from the circumstances we're in," Auburn junior Brooklyn Gray said. "You just have to keep pushing, keep being in the gym, keep working. There's no excuse for not staying in the gym. That's what I'm doing. I'm always in the gym, always working, continuing what I'm doing."

The mental challenges are becoming even bigger than the physical ones these days.

"Just trying to keep them positive and staying together," Auburn girls head basketball coach Taylor Griffin said. "I think that's important right now for all the girls to stay together at this difficult time. I have one senior. I'm trying to keep her positive, trying to keep her motivated."

With the clock ticking and no timetable for a start to the season, it might take a buzzer beater to play a high school season this winter.

"I'm not overly optimistic at the moment right now," Sackmaster said. "Even if we did push it back past the new year that's two short, quick months from now. That's going to be here pretty quickly. I'm not sure how much will change from now until then."

One idea floating around is ditching the IHSA for this season, and the NIC-10 having its own postseason conference tournament instead.

"I like the idea of let's do our own thing as a conference," Sackmaster said. "That way we can guide ourselves and not have to worry about people downstate and the politics of it all. We can just worry about us and doing what's best for our kids in our region and our area."

But that would take getting the OK from the Winnebago, Boone and Stephenson County Health Departments. Either way, the NIC-10 is looking for solutions, trying to figure out how to salvage a season while keeping everybody safe during a pandemic.