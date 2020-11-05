More than a dozen arrested after protesting presidential election votes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than a dozen people have been arrested in Seattle and Portland, Oregon after hundreds took to the streets to demand a full count of all presidential election votes.

Seattle police say they arrested seven people during protests on Capitol Hill.

Officials say at least 10 people were arrested in Portland and that protesters smashed windows and threw objects including a Molotov cocktail at officers.

Officials say officers in Portland seized firearms, ammunition, a knife, commercial and consumer grade fireworks, body armor and gas masks from people who were arrested.