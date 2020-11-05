Man charged with murder in case of woman reported missing

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is now charged with the murder of a woman who was reported missing late last month.



The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says Joseph Peppers faces multiple charges in the death of Rachel Dishman.



Dishman, 43, was reported missing on Oct. 25, 2020. Her body was found three days later, and a the Winnebago County Coroner's Office determined she died of blunt force trauma to the head.



Peppers was later identified as a suspect, and charged with first degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, and concealment of a homicidal death.



He's in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.



