 Skip to Content

Man charged with murder in case of woman reported missing

New
7:03 pm CrimeTop Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is now charged with the murder of a woman who was reported missing late last month.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says Joseph Peppers faces multiple charges in the death of Rachel Dishman.

Dishman, 43, was reported missing on Oct. 25, 2020. Her body was found three days later, and a the Winnebago County Coroner's Office determined she died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Peppers was later identified as a suspect, and charged with first degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, and concealment of a homicidal death.

He's in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.

Audrey Moon

Audrey is the news director at 13 WREX. She’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined the team at 13 WREX in 2014.

Related Articles

Skip to content