Man accused of murdering girlfriend put on home monitoring

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man accused of killing a woman after they attended a concert in suburban Chicago has been released from jail and placed on home monitoring. James McGhee of Gary is charged with first-degree murder in the July 2019 death of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, the mother of three. Authorities say after a concert in Tinley Park, the 38-year-old McGhee took Buchanan back to his apartment in Gary where he beat her to death. Lake Superior Court Judge Diana Boswell on Thursday upheld her Oct. 19 ruling the 39-year-old McGhee was qualified to be released on his own recognizance to home confinement with an ankle monitor because the state took too long to bring him to trial.