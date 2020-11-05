Man, 18, arrested in slaying of actor Eddie Hassell in Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassell during a random robbery at a suburban Dallas apartment complex parking lot over the weekend. Grand Prairie police say D’jon Antone was arrested on a capital murder charge Wednesday at his home in Dallas. Hassell was known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right.” Police have said 30-year-old Hassell, who lived in Waco, was fatally shot around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday in Grand Prairie.