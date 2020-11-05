Josh Morgan Named Vice President/General Manager at 13 WREX

ROCKFORD (WREX) – Former News Director and current Station Manager, Josh Morgan, has been promoted to Vice President/General Manager at 13 WREX.

Morgan joined WREX back in 2013 as News Director, coming to Rockford by way of WPSD in Paducah, Kentucky and WLUK in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Morgan was born and raised in East Lansing, Michigan.

“Quincy Media congratulates Josh on his well-earned promotion to the leadership position with WREX,” said Quincy Media Regional Vice President Jim McKernan.

Morgan, who is a 14-year broadcast television veteran, brings an innovative, creative approach to the position that has helped him establish a reputation for award-winning journalism during his time as News Director.

“Josh has been part of our company’s emerging leaders group for several years and is fully prepared to take the reins of this very important television station and continue their proud tradition of excellent journalism, service to our communities and professional expertise for our advertisers,” McKernan said.

Morgan is an active member of the Rockford community and takes pride in giving back to the community he lives and works in. During his nearly 8 years in Rockford he has volunteered, and served on several boards, with organizations including Alignment Rockford, Transform Rockford, PAWS Humane Society and CEANCI.

He is the immediate past president of the Illinois News Broadcasters Association and serves on Gov. JB Pritzker’s statewide Move Over Task Force.

“Living and working in Rockford has been one of the true joys and honors of my life,” Morgan said. “Getting the opportunity to lead a historic television station like WREX is a responsibility I take very seriously. WREX is here to serve our community, our viewers and our advertisers and nothing is more important to us than that.”

Morgan will officially start his new role with 13 WREX on Monday, Nov. 9.