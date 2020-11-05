James Corden, Lea Salonga return to happier theatrical days

NEW YORK (AP) — James Corden may not be allowed in a theater these days but there’s still a way to laugh with him onstage. Lea Salonga isn’t permitted to sing to a crowd now but there’s still a way to hear her magnificent voice. Both Tony-winning artists are having career milestones revisited as part of PBS’ “Broadway’s Best” lineup for November — Corden’s deliriously funny play “One Man, Two Guvnors” and Salonga’s 2019 concert in Australia. The lineup also includes the first documentary on the musical “Fiddler on the Roof” and a capture of the Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn.”