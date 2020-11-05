Investigation into Rockford police officer shooting Tyris Jones complete

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The investigation of a man being shot by a Rockford Police Officer has been complete.



On Thursday, the Winnebago County State's Attorney and the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force announced the investigation of the incident which happened on Oct. 2 has been complete.



The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office will now begin their review of the investigation to determine if any charges will be filed or if a follow-up investigation will need to be conducted.

“I have multiple documents to review I have not yet began that review,” Hite Ross said. “I don’t want to place a time frame on my completion of the review, but I can tell you it will be a thorough and comprehensive review.”



On Oct. 2, authorities say Rockford police attempted to make a traffic stop after they spotted a vehicle they had under investigation and a man wanted on outstanding warrant, later identified as Tyris Jones.



As Jones fled, authorities say he approached another motorist with what appeared to be a weapon. That's when Officer Dominick McNiece shot Jones, hitting him three times. Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross says no weapon was found.

Jones was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition. Jones has since been released and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on three outstanding warrants.

The Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force say they spoke with 30 witnesses of the incident.

Hite Ross says she plans on handling the investigation and hopes to have it complete before she leaves office. J. Hanley was voted to replace Hite Ross as the new state's attorney.