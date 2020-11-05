Illinois surpasses 10,000 total COVID-19 deaths, reports 9,935 new cases today

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — More than 10,000 people in Illinois have died from COVID-19, according to health officials.



On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 97 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the state up to 10,030 since the pandemic began.



Health officials also reported 9,935 new cases of the virus on Thursday. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 447,491 cases, including 10,030 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,015 specimens for a total 8,116,728. As of last night, 3,891 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 772 patients were in the ICU and 343 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 29 – November 4 is 9.1%.



In Region 1, the state's seven-day rolling positivity rate is up to 15.8%. The region has been above the state's 8% threshold since late September.