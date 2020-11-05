Illinois State Board of Elections says all ballots marked with Sharpie pens will be counted

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois State Board of Elections says all voters who used Sharpie pens to mark ballots on Election Day to know that their votes were counted.

The State Board of Elections says they've received many calls from voters around the state concerned that their polling places provided them with Sharpie pens to mark their ballots and that this might cause problems with their votes being recorded.



The State Board of Elections says they also received calls from voters concerned that ink from the Sharpie pens may have bled through the ballot to cause inadvertent marks on the reverse side.



According to the State Board of Elections, ballots in Illinois are designed so that the "target area" -- the oval to be filled in to mark a vote -- on one side of a ballot does not align with a target area on the reverse side of the ballot. Thus, a vote on the reverse side could not be accidentally cast by ink soaking through.



If ink were to bleed through to the reverse side of the ballot and produce a mark sufficiently prominent to be detected by the tabulator, the ballot would be returned to the voter for correction.

Viewers reached out to 13 WREX on Wednesday, expressing their concern of using a Sharpie pen to vote. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow told 13 WREX that if you were issued a Shaprie pen to vote, your vote still counted.



Election judges are trained in procedures to ensure that ballots rejected by a tabulator can be remade and properly recorded.



