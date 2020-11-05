Fracas as protesting Zimbabwean journalist appears in court

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Shouting and commotion disrupted Zimbabwe’s normally staid Magistrates Court Thursday when investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was ordered to spend a third night in detention after a magistrate said she could only hear his case on contempt of court charges on Friday. A handcuffed Chin’ono shouted protests as police led him into the courtroom. Police with batons later tried to disperse journalists from the courtroom, but proceedings resumed after the reporters refused to leave. Chin’ono has been in police custody since Tuesday. His lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa argued that he should be freed when he appeared in court Thursday, arguing that police had detained the journalist for more than the prescribed 48 hours.