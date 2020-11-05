EXPLAINER: Why the AP hasn’t called Georgia’s close race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Georgia presidential contest between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden remained too early to call. Tens of thousands of ballots are still left to be counted — many in counties where the former vice president was in the lead. Trump and Biden are locked in a tight contest to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency and Georgia is a must-win state for Trump. The president prematurely declared he was winning it early Wednesday. Yet his lead over Biden had narrowed to about 9,500 votes by Thursday. State elections officials say there are still 47,277 ballots to be tabulated.