 Skip to Content

EXPLAINER: What effect could lawsuits have on the election?

New
2:10 pm National news from the Associated Press

While Americans wait to hear who will be their next president, President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits in three key states where the race hasn’t been called yet — Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. But here’s what Colleen Long, who is leading Associated Press coverage of the legal challenges, says: To really affect the outcome of the election, the lawsuits would have to meet certain conditions. And for now, none of them do.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content