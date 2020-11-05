EXPLAINER: What does a smaller majority in the House mean?

The counting is not over yet, but Democrats in Congress are already asking what went wrong. That’s because it’s looking like their expected gains in the House aren’t happening. And while Democrats are likely to retain control for two more years, their current majority could easily shrink. This means passing legislation — especially on difficult issues — is going to get a little harder. It’s probably too early to say what went wrong, but some Democrats say they didn’t fight hard enough against the Republican message that they want socialism. Some also say they made a mistake by not passing more virus aid before the election.