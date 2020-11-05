 Skip to Content

Early morning shooting leaves two people injured in the hospital

3:43 am CrimeNewsTop Stories
carthage shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two people are injured after a shooting in the 4400 block of Carthage Drive in Rockford.

According to the Rockford Police Department, the incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found two victims, both were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injures.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

13 WREX has a crew on scene, we will provide more information as it becomes available.

Maggie Polsean

Maggie Polsean is an anchor for 13 News Today. Born and raised in Rockford, she is excited to be back home working for the station she grew up watching. Maggie is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and Christian Life high school in Rockford.

Related Articles

Skip to content