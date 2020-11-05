Early morning shooting leaves two people injured in the hospital

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two people are injured after a shooting in the 4400 block of Carthage Drive in Rockford.



According to the Rockford Police Department, the incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found two victims, both were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injures.



An investigation into the incident is ongoing.



An investigation into the incident is ongoing.