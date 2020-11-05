Caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s find new challenges, opportunities during pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on millions of Americans—from healthcare workers to teachers to other essential workers. For people who care for a loved one with Alzheimer's, the pandemic has brought a new set of challenges but also new opportunities to not feel so alone.

The Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter Rockford Office said Thursday that people participating in support groups has grown immensely when meetings moved fully online.

Candy Fenstein, a volunteer with the Rockford chapter, who cares for her husband with stage four Alzheimer's said a support group she facilitates on Zoom has people from across Illinois joining, either for just one meeting, which takes place once a month, or becoming regulars.

Fenstein found the Rockford chapter of the Alzheimer's Association two years ago and she said she found the resources she needed to learn more about her husband's diagnosis, and how to care for him.

The Rockford Alzheimer's Association chapter serves a swath of Northern Illinois, from McHenry County west to Whiteside County. The non-profit provides education free of charge and can even give presentations to groups or caregivers on topics like Alzheimer's warning signs, or how to effectively communicate with someone who has Alzheimer's.

Education services like presentations and organizing support groups is where Joe Landmichel, Manager of Education and Community Volunteers for the Rockford chapter, comes in.

Due to the pandemic, Landmichel said the number of support groups available online has skyrocketed and the Rockford chapter is even looking into support groups by phone for people without access to the internet.

"My role encompasses a lot but my main goal is to make sure we are providing every possible resource available to those in our community to help care for their loved ones or for those that are actually living with Alzheimer's," Landmichel said.

The programs for people living with Alzheimer's include a test that can pair people with Alzheimer's with a researcher working to cure the disease.

Landmichel said the best tip for caregivers who work to make sure their loved one is safe during the pandemic, is to call the Alzheimer's Association's free, 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900.

Fenstein said her advice for caregivers is to make sure they are taking care of themselves too, so they can better care for their loved one.

"Be patient, cherish every moment," she said. "You're not alone. We're in this together, there's somebody out there that's going through exactly what you're going through."

CLICK HERE for more information about how to participate in a support group or to learn more about the Alzheimer's Association. Or call the Rockford office at 815-484-1302.