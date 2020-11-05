As advocates try to post bond for man shot by police, officials announce new charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Family and advocates for a man shot by Rockford Police are speaking out after trying to post his bond on Thursday.



They were unable to post the $90,000 bond after the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office announced new charges on Thursday afternoon.



Jones was shot by Rockford Police in October, and was taken to jail after he was released from the hospital on unrelated charges.



Volunteers with the Chicago Bond Project arrived at noon Thursday with $90,000 to bond Tyris Jones out of jail, but they said they encountered roadblocks all day including confusion and a lack of communication.



As they were trying to post the bond, the sheriff's office sent a news release saying Jones now faces two new weapons charges stemming from an incident in September. His bond is now set at $2 million.



"This shows the blatant systemic racism that Black men and women face every single day in this so-called criminal justice system," says Tyron Lamb, the brother of Jones. "My brother has not harmed anyone. In fact, he was a victim of an attempted murder by Officer Dominik McNeice. This shows the corrupt and complicit extremes Marilyn Hite Ross will go to to hold my brother hostage in the Winnebago County Jail as he still has multiple bullets lodged in his body making him unable to walk."



Authorities say on Sept. 17, they spotted a car driving erratically in the area of Auburn and Central. Police say they followed the path of the vehicle, and found a gun in the street. That's when an investigation began.



Two weeks later, on Oct. 2, Jones was shot in the back by a Rockford Police Officer after a police chase. Jones was in critical condition, but was eventually released from the hospital and taken to jail on Oct. 19. He has not been charged in the chase, but was taken in to custody on the domestic violence charges. At the time, his bond was set at $90,000. On Thursday, the Chicago Community Bond Fund came to bond him out.



But then Jones was charged again Thursday for the Sept. 17th incident, and his bond was increased. 13 WREX spoke with Jones' attorney, who called the ordeal outrageous.



"I've reached out to the sheriff's office to figure out what's going on, and nobody has returned my call. I reached out to the clerk's office, nobody has returned my call. Obviously as the attorney, on the record, I want them to fax me, email to me whatever documentation they have regarding the charges. Again, this is just shocking.," said Attorney Nenye Uche.

Uche said he planned to file a lawsuit.



Also Thursday, it was announced the task force investigating the police shooting had finished its investigation and turned it over to Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.



Hite Ross says she will review it and decide if charges should be authorized in the case. She says that process will take time.



"It depends whether or not there is additional follow up. I don't want to place a time frame on my completion of the review, but what I can tell you is it will be a thorough and concrete review," Hite Ross said during a news conference.



Hite Ross will hold office until December. She says she plans to be the one to review the case.