AP: Democrat Cheri Bustos wins reelection to US House in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press is now saying Democrat Cheri Bustos has won reelection to the U.S. House in Illinois' 17th Congressional District.



Congresswoman Bustos declared victory early Wednesday morning. As of Thursday morning, with 100% of precincts reporting, Congresswoman Bustos had 153,266 votes while her challenger, Esther Joy King, had 142,406.

Despite the number of precincts reporting, election officials have warned to expect delays in official results due to mail-in ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says as long as ballots were post marked to Nov. 3, election officials have two weeks to count those ballots.

Congresswoman Bustos has been representing the 17th District, which overs most of western Illinois (including Rockford), since 2013. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Bustos served on the city council in East Moline, Illinois.