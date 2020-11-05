Anderson dominates in Bellator debut

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WREX) — Corey Anderson made the switch from UFC to Bellator MMA this year, and he came out ready to fight in his debut for Bellator. Anderson scored a 2nd round TKO of Melvin Manhoef and the Rockton native shouted out the 815 after the win.

Anderson got Manhoef into trouble in the first round, and kept the pressure on in the 2nd round. Anderson got Manhoef to the ground and gave him a steady diet of elbows to the head, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Anderson asked for and was granted his release from UFC earlier this year. In his last fight, Anderson was knocked out by Jan Blachowicz in February. Prior to that, Anderson had strung together several impressive victories in a row, but was never considered for a title shot. Now in Bellator, he hopes to get that title shot in the near future.