Alton Sterling suit: $5M settlement nixed in police killing

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The governing council in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has again rejected a proposed $5 million settlement in a lawsuit over the death of Alton Sterling, a Black man fatally shot by a white police officer in 2016. The 12-member East Baton Rouge Metro Council fell one vote short of the seven needed for approval Wednesday. It was the council’s third rejection of a possible settlement. And it makes a March 2021 trial more likely in the wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Sterling’s five children. Sterling was shot six times on July 5, 2016, in a confrontation with police that was recorded on two cellphone videos and widely seen online.