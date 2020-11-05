A record streak of the 70’s is possible into next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With very warm weather likely through Monday, we may see the longest stretch of 70° weather in a row for November. A dramatic turnaround comes next week as colder moves back in.

Very warm and sunny:

Thursday marked the third day in a row in the 70's. If we get to the 70's again Friday (which is likely), we'll tie the longest stretch of 70's in a row in November.

Another 4 days of the 70's are likely, which would be record-setting.

Friday should reach the low 70's, just like the past few days. We will see sunshine all day, so clouds won't be anywhere to be seen. Southerly winds get a little more breezy, with gusts up to 20 mph.

The longest streak of 70's for November currently stands at 4 days in a row. This mark has been seen a few times in Rockford's records. Friday would tie this longest streak.

That record looks broken with this weekend's forecast. Temperatures should hit the low 70's both Saturday and Sunday, setting the new mark. The weekend provides much of the same weather- sunny, breezy, and very warm for this time of year.

The 70's keep going into Monday, then the streak looks to come to an end.

Back to November weather:

A cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing an end to the 70's. However, we should still see mild weather with temperatures in the 60's.

Rain and possibly a few thunderstorms are likely next Tuesday.

Rain showers slide in with the cold front. We mainly get showers, but a few thunderstorms may mix in at times, especially later in the day. Cold air doesn't arrive early enough to change the rain to snow. The weather should dry out by late Tuesday night.

The rest of next week looks fairly dry, but definitely cold. Wednesday drops about 20 degrees compared to Tuesday, which leaves us in the middle 40's. The rest of next week stay in the 40's to 50's.