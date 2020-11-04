Winnebago County residents vote ‘No’ on executive form of government referendum

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County will remain under a township form of government after voters weighed in on potential change.



The Winnebago County Clerk's Office says the gap is wide enough the outstanding ballots won't be able to flip it from a "no" to a "yes." However, all results will not be official until Nov. 17 at the earliest, according to the clerk's office.

As of 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, 54,895 people voted no on changing the form of government while 50,250 voted for change.



Voters answered the following question: "Shall the County of Winnebago adopt the county executive form of government and elect not to become a home rule unit?"

In a township form of government which Winnebago County will now remain in, the board has almost all of the decision-making power.

In an executive form, power is split between the board and a chief executive.

