Winnebago County: No new election results until Nov. 17, some races still close

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County election officials will not release more election results until the end of the day on Nov. 17. All Winnebago County races are at a standstill.

Because some voters surrendered their mail-in ballots at the polls and voted in-person, the county clerk is unsure how many mail-in ballots are still out there.

That means nearly all Winnebago County races won't be decided until Nov. 17 when mail-in ballots must be received by local election officials.

There are a few races in the county that were decided though. These races are separated by so many votes that the outstanding mail-in ballots won't change the outcome.

Let's start with the proposition to adopt an executive form of government in Winnebago County. The proposition failed, according to Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.

Other races have been called because one of the candidates conceded.

Democrat Burt Gerl conceded to Republican Joe Chiarelli on Wednesday morning. Both candidates ran to become the Winnebago County Board Chairman. Chiarelli has 56 percent of the votes on Wednesday morning with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

While 100 percent of precincts are reporting, that doesn't account for mail-in ballots that haven't been received.

Similarly, Democrat Paul Carpenter conceded to Republican J. Hanley in the Winnebago County State's Attorney race. On Wednesday morning, Hanley had 56% of votes with 100% of precincts reporting.

For most races in the county, candidates and voters wait in limbo until Nov. 17.



One race that is extremely close and we won't know the results on until Nov. 17 is the race in the 67th District between incumbent Rep. John Cabello and Democrat Dave Vella.



13 WREX will speak to both men coming up tonight on 13 News at 5 and 6.

