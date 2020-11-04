Winnebago County Coroner and his wife plead not guilty to theft, forgery charges

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz and his wife, Michelle, appeared in court on Wednesday morning.



Both the coroner and his wife pled not guilty to the charges they face. The judge also denied the request of a special prosecutor taking over the case.



The judge rejected the motion for the attorney general to get involved because they said it was too late in the process.

Bill Hintz, 50, and his wife were indicted last month. Bill Hintz is charged with 37 felony counts, including two counts of theft, which carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison; 12 counts of forgery, which carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison; and 23 counts of official misconduct, which also carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Michelle Hintz, 50, faces seven felony counts, including four counts of theft, which carry a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison; and three counts of unlawful use of a credit card, which carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison.



The court appearance comes one day after the election in which the coroner ran unopposed.



The next court appearance for Bill and Michelle Hintz is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2021 at 9 a.m.