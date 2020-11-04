Walter Wallace video set for release; officers identified

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s district attorney has vowed to make his own decision about whether to charge two young officers in the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. and not to rely solely on the police investigation. The comments from District Attorney Larry Krasner came as the city prepared Wednesday to release police body camera video and other evidence in the death last month. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has identified the two who opened fire on Wallace as two young patrol officers in their mid-20s. Black pastors are joining city leaders in pleading for any new demonstrations over the death to remain peaceful.