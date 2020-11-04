Voters weigh in on why they chose to wait and head to the polls on Election Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The electoral polls closed Tuesday night at 7 p.m. after voters lined up throughout the day to make their vote count in a year unlike the rest.

But why did voters wait for Election Day to cast their ballot when Illinois has options for early voting and voting by mail?

The choice is simple for some voters. Some say heading to the polls on Election Day is tradition, exciting and hands-on. But for others, the choice is because they didn't feel comfortable or trust the process of voting early or by mail.

Even though each voter may have their own reasonings, one theme remained the same in Rockford. Voters said they have the drive to participate in our democracy.

"Regardless of who the candidates were, I would have been out here today. No matter what," said Rockford resident Adam Bunge.

"Each election is important and I think that if I have the right to vote I want to exercise that right so I can maintain that right in the future," said Rockford resident Elizabeth Ekstrom.

This year's presidential election is unlike any other in history due to a global pandemic and social turmoil.

"Just with the political environment right now, I really wanted to vote today," said Rockford resident Haley Bieche.

"I wasn't super excited about mail-in voting. It's something new at least to us in Illinois," said Ekstrom. "My vote was going to get counted in a way that I trust."

"I wanted to push it through myself and that's what I did," said Rockford resident Maren Rader.

"Plenty of hand sanitizer, plenty of spacing," said Rockford resident Chris Muldowney.

"We can all have one big say on what happens here," said Bunge.

City First Church Polling Place Coordinator Sarah Scott said she expected more than 500 votes on just Tuesday alone. It's a polling place that represent two precincts.