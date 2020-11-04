Voters continue to wait for results of the presidential election

ROCKFORD (WREX)—As votes continue to get counted in this year's presidential election, local voters have found themselves waiting for results.

"On my computer, I have a page that I keep refreshing that has election updates," said Chuck Klutho.

"I do not envy either of them cause quite frankly, cause whoever wins is walking into a tough situation since it's so close," said Melissa Ridgeway.

Both of these voters say their anticipation for the final results is growing by the minute.

"2016 was my first election and I thought that was nerve-wracking but this one with the pandemic and what is going on, it has exacerbated everything," said Klutho.

"Seeing the impact of the mail-in votes now is just so different and is unprecedented and it's exciting and worrisome at the same time," said Ridgeway.

Some voters say they expected the results would not be in on Election Day.

"I wasn't surprised but I hope it comes today," said Amber Applegren.

"I voted three weeks ago and I did not watch any of the coverage last night. I woke to check and it did not surprise one bit where we are at," said Jeff Miller.

But whether voters were expecting late results or not, some say all they can do now is get ready for either the same leader or a new leader for our country.

"there is nothing I can do, so let the chips fall where they may," said Miller.