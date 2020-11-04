Voters approve merger of 3 southwest Illinois towns

CAHOKIA, Ill. (AP) — Unofficial returns indicate voters in three small towns in southwest Illinois have approved their communities’ merger into one city. The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the proposal to merge Cahokia, Alorton and Centreville was passed Tuesday. Local officials have touted the benefits of the proposed merger, citing severe population decline in the three towns. City leaders say a merged city with a larger population would lead to more federal funding that could be used to fix poor infrastructure. Illinois State Board of Elections will certify the results from local election officials on Dec. 4.