UN investigator: Rights of minorities to worship undermined

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special investigator on religious freedom is urging countries to repeal laws and policies undermining the right of minorities to worship and hold beliefs. Ahmed Shaheed pointed as examples to China’s detention of Uighurs, 21 countries that criminalize apostasy, and sweeping surveillance of Christians in North Korea and Muslims in Thailand. He warned that “the failure to eliminate discrimination, combined with political marginalization and nationalist attacks on identities, can propel trajectories of violence and even atrocity crimes.” He said in a U.N. report circulated Tuesday that data from 2007 to 2017 suggest an increase in restrictions.