Thousands of potential outstanding ballots anticipated in Rockford, Winnebago County

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Election day is over, but that doesn't mean all the ballots have been counted in Rockford and Winnebago County.

Illinois law mandates mail in ballots postmarked on or before November 3rd that arrive to election offices by November 17th must be counted. Which is why the Rockford Board of Elections and the Winnebago County Clerk's office are still working to verify and tabulate potentially thousands of ballots.

As of Wednesday morning Rockford Board of Elections Executive Director Stacey Bixby said her office had roughly 3,700 outstanding ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says her office's sat around 4,800.

"We're looking for a lot of those ballots to be mailed back." said Gummow. "If you can imagine anybody who dropped it in the mail, even late last week Friday, Saturday, Monday, Sunday, they will still be coming into our office."

These potential ballots are essential for close races. For example, in the 68th District incumbent John Cabello leads his challenger Dave Vella by 812 votes. The race for county board seats in District 4,17, and 19 are also only separated by margins of hundreds of votes.

"The state's attorney race in the spring, that race was determined by 15 votes." says Gummow. "In the spring we had a county board race that was only determined by two votes. At a lot of the races from yesterday were not that close, but we know it could make a change. It's unlikely but we want to educate the public."

Both Winnebago County and Rockford will not have full verified results until November 17th. However, Bixby says Rockford will update their numbers every other day starting today.