Temperatures continue to warm near record levels into early next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our run of near-record days keeps going through this week, and possibly for a day or two next week. Get used to the September-like feel for a few more days.

Close to records:

A slow-moving weather pattern keeps sunshine and 70's around for possible another 5 days. This keeps us close to the records for a few more days as well.

High pressure keeps us quiet and dry for the rest of the week.

High pressure on the East Coast keeps the weather quiet and tranquil. A few clouds may pop up through Thursday morning, but by the afternoon the weather should be back to sunny. Due to the cloudy morning and lighter winds, temperatures may cool slightly. Temperatures should still reach 70 degrees, but barely.

The next few days hover right around 70 degrees, then Sunday and Monday warm up a little more. We should be back into the middle to low 70's before the warm stretch ends.

We may not set any records this week, but we do get close a few days.

Even with the the 70's in the forecast, we may fall just short of the records for the next few days.

Cooling off again:

The eventual cool down looks to be delayed by a day again. Next week's cold front now expected to come through on Tuesday, so Monday remains very warm and Tuesday stays mild. By Wednesday, temperatures fall back to the middle 40's behind the front.

Rain showers hold off until Tuesday, with cooler air kicking in then.

As we drop from the 60's on Tuesday to the 40's on Wednesday, rain showers develop. A cold front responsible for the drop pushes showers in by Tuesday morning. We may see a fairly rainy day, with even a few thunderstorms possible. Showers may keep going Tuesday night, then clear out early Wednesday. There's a slight chance a few flurries mix in early Wednesday. After Wednesday morning, the rest of next week looks dry and somewhat sunny.

Temperatures ultimately stay colder for a while beyond the middle of next week. Highs should stay in the 40's for highs through the next week.