Democrats Biden, Durbin, Newman win in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — Republican Rep. Rodney Davis was reelected to a fifth term, fending off a challenge from Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan in central and southwest Illinois.. Also, Democrat Marie Newman has been elected to Congress in a Chicago-area district, easily defeating Republican Mike Fricilone. In the primary, Newman ousted eight-term Rep. Dan Lipinski, one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress, in a win for abortion-rights supporters and women’s groups who long targeted Lipinski. Newman lost a 2018 challenge by 2 points. It’s the first time in over three decades that a Lipinski won’t hold the seat.